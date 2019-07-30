Idaho land managers plan timber sales of moth-damaged trees

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho land managers are planning two major timber sales to salvage trees that have been killed or damaged by a moth infestation.

The Idaho Department of Lands announced the timber salvage sales Monday. The timber up for sale is on just over 3 square miles (8 square kilometers) near the communities of Smiths Ferry, Banks and Crouch in the Packer John State Forest.

Department leaders said in a statement that the Douglas fir-tussock moth infestation has created a significant fire danger because of the dead and dying trees.

The trees could also fall, creating a risk for recreationists in the area. The trees will still have economic value if they are cut soon, but department officials fear their value will rapidly decrease if other insects infest the wood or it begins to dry and crack.

The money from the sale will provide public school funding. The first timber auction set for Wednesday has an appraised value of $1.67 million. The second, set for August, has an appraised value of $1.13 million.

Plans call for all the trees in the sale area to be cut except for Ponderosa pine and spruce trees, which are not affected by the moth.