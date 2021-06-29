Idaho Supreme Court weighs new strict ballot initiatives law

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho's highest court heard arguments Tuesday in a case that pits the rights of individual voters to enact new laws or repeal existing ones against the power of the state Legislature to shape how ballot initiative efforts must be carried out.

The new law making it harder to get initiatives on the ballot is now the most difficult in the country, attorney Deborah Ferguson told the court, making grassroots initiatives a practical impossibility in the state. Ferguson, who is representing Reclaim Idaho, a citizens group that successfully passed an initiative to expand Medicaid coverage in 2018, said the new law makes “direct democracy a dead letter in Idaho.”