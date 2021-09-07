Ida's devastation prompts call to postpone October election

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's elections chief Tuesday asked Gov. John Bel Edwards to delay the October statewide election by five weeks because of Hurricane Ida's damage to polling locations, displacement of elections workers and widespread destruction across southeastern parishes.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin urged the Democratic governor to push the Oct. 9 election back to the Nov. 13 date that was scheduled for runoff competitions. The Republican elections official is recommending using the November date for the primary election with a Dec. 11 runoff date as needed.