Ida floods Westport Playhouse, causing 'tens of thousands of dollars' in damage Sep. 3, 2021 Updated: Sep. 3, 2021 12:47 p.m.
After a largely virtual season, the Westport Country Playhouse announced that it will resume in-person theatrical production in November 2021, but just this week parts of the building were damaged by Hurricane Ida.
Damage to the Westport Country Playhouse done by Hurricane Ida.
Damage to the Westport Country Playhouse done by Hurricane Ida.
Damage to the Westport Country Playhouse done by Hurricane Ida.
Damage to the Westport Country Playhouse done by Hurricane Ida.
WESTPORT — Despite the rain, things were going well at the Westport Country Playhouse Wednesday night.
Singer Gavin Creel was performing two shows at the venue, which were being taped for a future national television broadcast. “At the 7 p.m. show everything looked good, and I decided to go home after it was done,” said Playhouse managing director Michael Barker.
