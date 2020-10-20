Iceland hit by 5.6-magintude earthquake, shaking Reykjavik

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit southwest Iceland on Tuesday, shaking buildings in the capital, Reykjavik.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office said the quake struck at 1:43 p.m. (1343GMT) and was centered near Krysuvik, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) south of Reykjavik.

Volcanic Iceland is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, though most quakes are small and do little damage.