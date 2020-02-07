Ice-jam, flooding on Elkhorn River close stretch of highway

SCRIBNER, Neb. (AP) — Officials shut down a stretch of rural highway in eastern Nebraska on Friday after ice jams on the Elkhorn River sent flood waters over it.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced on Twitter that it had closed a nine-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 275 between Scribner and West Point. The department said in a tweet that water was covering part of the highway. The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Dodge County until 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Dodge County Emergency Manager Thomas Smith told the Omaha World-Herald that the area flooded is open farmland.

Ice jams are typical along that stretch of the river because of several bends in it there, Smith said. No county roads have closed due to the flooding, he said.

“Everybody’s working together to watch it and make sure that everything comes out and we do the best we can,” Smith said.

Last March, historic flooding in eastern Nebraska closed 3,300 highway miles and 27 highway bridges.