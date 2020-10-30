IU professor leaves after sexual harassment allegation

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana University professor accused of sexual harassment has left the school, IU announced Friday.

Murray McGibbon, who had been an associate professor in the Department of Theatre, Drama, and Contemporary Dance, no longer is with the university, the announcement said.

Josh Hogan, an IU junior, had accused McGibbon of sexual harassment in 2018. The Indiana Daily Student newspaper published an article this week detailing Hogan’s accusations against McGibbon and a resulting 2019 investigation under the Title IX federal civil rights law. The article said the investigation found McGibbon sexually harassed Hogan in 2018 and revealed a “concerning pattern," The Herald Times reported.

IU spokesman Chuck Carney did not dispute any of the details presented in the Daily Student article and said Thursday that McGibbon was barred from interacting with Hogan and from directing plays while Hogan is a student.

After the Daily Student article was published, multiple groups called for McGibbon’s removal from the IU faculty.

A published home telephone number for McGibbon could not be located and he could not be reached for comment.