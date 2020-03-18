IL-GOP-House-15-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Illinois by county in

the Republican primary for U.S. House District 15.

TP PR Miller Duncan Wolff Ellingtn Bond 17 13 411 97 73 26 Champaign 38 0 557 117 52 31 Clark 23 23 1,698 270 159 214 Clay 22 22 1,549 556 330 115 Clinton 39 12 1,925 655 522 227 Coles 44 44 3,266 637 276 293 Crawford 24 23 1,390 413 202 164 Cumberland 12 12 1,250 258 190 92 Douglas 17 17 1,437 249 124 809 Edgar 31 31 1,432 259 126 253 Edwards 12 12 838 251 138 50 Effingm 37 21 2,004 331 1,056 99 Fayette 28 28 1,628 316 578 132 Ford 10 0 0 0 0 0 Gallatin 11 11 167 152 80 40 Hamilton 16 16 503 376 160 86 Hardin 6 6 132 266 64 32 Jasper 16 0 0 0 0 0 Johnson 16 16 977 822 421 331 Lawrence 24 0 0 0 0 0 Madison 43 42 2,525 883 518 307 Marion 48 45 1,583 787 669 226 Massac 17 17 717 450 199 163 Moultrie 16 16 853 201 99 377 Pope 6 6 262 212 47 27 Richland 21 0 0 0 0 0 Saline 28 28 1,042 962 274 155 Shelby 33 33 2,246 353 400 164 Vermilion 84 55 3,160 2,204 268 221 Wabash 16 16 991 434 307 178 Washington 21 21 1,170 395 408 140 Wayne 27 0 0 0 0 0 White 18 18 885 403 246 69 Totals 821 604 36,598 13,309 7,986 5,021

AP Elections 03-17-2020 22:07