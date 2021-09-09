IAEA: Science, objectivity key to Fukushima water release

TOKYO (AP) — Objective, science-based monitoring is the key to safely carrying the planned release of treated but still radioactive water at Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, a key International Atomic Energy Agency official said Thursday.
A three-member IAEA team led by Lydie Evrard, head of the agency's Department of Nuclear Safety and Security, is in Japan for a five-day visit for preliminary talks and a visit to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which went into meltdown after a 2011 earthquake and tsunami.