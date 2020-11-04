IA-House-4-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Iowa by county in the

race for U.S. House District 4.

TP PR Scholten Feenstra Audubon 2 2 1,133 1,977 Boone 15 15 6,443 8,164 BuenaVst 10 10 2,975 4,646 Butler 8 8 2,412 5,156 Calhoun 10 10 1,569 3,472 Carroll 13 13 3,793 6,753 CeroGrdo 26 26 10,876 11,731 Cherokee 7 7 2,087 4,163 Chickasaw 13 13 2,089 4,245 Clay 12 12 2,825 5,787 Crawford 8 8 2,404 4,205 Dickinson 15 15 3,573 7,200 Emmet 11 11 1,560 3,074 Floyd 8 8 3,240 4,476 Franklin 12 12 1,619 3,239 Greene 7 7 1,848 2,950 Grundy 7 7 2,000 4,889 Hamilton 8 8 2,947 4,690 Hancock 10 10 1,771 4,132 Hardin 8 8 2,930 5,748 Harrison 13 13 2,497 5,137 Humboldt 9 9 1,469 3,595 Ida 7 7 1,058 2,657 Kossuth 20 20 2,763 5,936 Lyon 8 8 1,137 5,551 Monona 11 11 1,542 2,960 O'Brien 9 9 1,615 5,738 Osceola 8 8 626 2,540 PaloAlto 6 6 1,620 3,190 Plymouth 13 13 3,609 10,105 Pocahontas 7 7 1,063 2,583 Sac 9 9 1,534 3,738 Shelby 9 9 1,954 4,371 Sioux 16 16 2,755 16,006 Story 43 43 28,066 20,537 Webster 28 28 6,888 10,107 Winnebago 10 10 2,201 3,536 Woodbury 44 44 19,790 24,014 Wright 10 10 2,063 3,854 Totals 490 490 144,344 236,852

AP Elections 11-04-2020 11:46