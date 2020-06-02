0 of 36 precincts - 0 percent

Heath Hansen 0 - 0 percent

Craig Williams 0 - 0 percent

District 12

0 of 45 precincts - 0 percent

Mark Costello (i) 0 - 0 percent

Richard Crouch 0 - 0 percent

District 22

0 of 17 precincts - 0 percent

Scott Cirksena 0 - 0 percent

Porsha Hart 0 - 0 percent

District 24

0 of 39 precincts - 0 percent

Chad Behn 0 - 0 percent

Joshua Dyer 0 - 0 percent

Jesse Green 0 - 0 percent

Todd Rasmussen 0 - 0 percent

District 38

0 of 40 precincts - 0 percent

Bruce Adams 0 - 0 percent

Garrett Dozark 0 - 0 percent

Dawn Driscoll 0 - 0 percent

District 42

0 of 31 precincts - 0 percent

Nancy Amos 0 - 0 percent

Jeff Reichman 0 - 0 percent

District 44

0 of 29 precincts - 0 percent

Tim Goodwin 0 - 0 percent

Matthew Rinker 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 06-02-2020 12:39