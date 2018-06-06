By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Iowa by county in the

Republican primary for Agriculture Secretary.

Zumbach
Adair 82
Adams 6
Allamakee 145
Appanoose 136
Audubon 6
Benton 308
BlackHawk 627
Boone 219
Bremer 173
Buchanan 200
BuenaVst 59
Butler 159
Calhoun 128
Carroll 58
Cass 140
Cedar 137
CeroGrdo 153
Cherokee 64
Chickasaw 91
Clarke 77
Clay 72
Clayton 301
Clinton 217
Crawford 125
Dallas 424
Davis 27
Decatur 29
Delaware 611
DesMoines 169
Dickinson 110
Dubuque 421
Emmet 16
Fayette 115
Floyd 86
Franklin 50
Fremont 70
Greene 48
Grundy 122
Guthrie 49
Hamilton 163
Hancock 120
Hardin 109
Harrison 122
Henry 249
Howard 68
Humboldt 67
Ida 63
Iowa 181
Jackson 109
Jasper 112
Jefferson 85
Johnson 447
Jones 788
Keokuk 53
Kossuth 40
Lee 116
Linn 1,764
Louisa 83
Lucas 37
Lyon 133
Madison 118
Mahaska 289
Marion 340
Marshall 225
Mills 69
Mitchell 82
Monona 109
Monroe 51
Montgomery 50
Muscatine 250
O'Brien 50
Osceola 42
Page 66
PaloAlto 4
Plymouth 177
Pocahontas 38
Polk 1,724
Potwtmie 525
Poweshiek 52
Ringgold 23
Sac 81
Scott 676
Shelby 64
Sioux 438
Story 310
Tama 128
Taylor 19
Union 94
VanBuren 41
Wapello 132
Warren 261
Washington 94
Wayne 14
Webster 277
Winnebago 71
Winneshiek 103
Woodbury 593
Worth 65
Wright 157
Totals 18,841

AP Elections 06-06-2018 12:49