IA-Dem-Senate-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Iowa by county in the

Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.

Woods Adair 4 Adams 3 Allamakee 7 Appanoose 9 Audubon 4 Benton 20 BlackHawk 135 Boone 40 Bremer 20 Buchanan 11 BuenaVst 9 Butler 6 Calhoun 7 Carroll 17 Cass 8 Cedar 20 CeroGrdo 24 Cherokee 15 Chickasaw 15 Clarke 6 Clay 4 Clayton 13 Clinton 79 Crawford 9 Dallas 84 Davis 17 Decatur 6 Delaware 18 DesMoines 49 Dickinson 10 Dubuque 170 Emmet 10 Fayette 21 Floyd 16 Franklin 10 Fremont 2 Greene 5 Grundy 3 Guthrie 12 Hamilton 4 Hancock 7 Hardin 18 Harrison 13 Henry 22 Howard 11 Humboldt 5 Ida 5 Iowa 16 Jackson 57 Jasper 48 Jefferson 13 Johnson 217 Jones 13 Keokuk 7 Kossuth 19 Lee 54 Linn 335 Louisa 12 Lucas 4 Lyon 4 Madison 19 Mahaska 14 Marion 30 Marshall 31 Mills 15 Mitchell 6 Monona 5 Monroe 6 Montgomery 6 Muscatine 46 O'Brien 1 Osceola 4 Page 11 PaloAlto 13 Plymouth 12 Pocahontas 9 Polk 500 Potwtmie 83 Poweshiek 12 Ringgold 2 Sac 5 Scott 215 Shelby 18 Sioux 8 Story 62 Tama 24 Taylor 3 Union 21 VanBuren 5 Wapello 40 Warren 60 Washington 20 Wayne 3 Webster 94 Winnebago 11 Winneshiek 26 Woodbury 87 Worth 3 Wright 9 Totals 3,341

AP Elections 06-03-2020 12:54