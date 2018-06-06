By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Iowa by county in the

Democratic primary for Secretary of State.

TP PR DeJear Mowrer
Adair 5 5 106 225
Adams 5 5 45 133
Allamakee 11 11 264 224
Appanoose 12 12 185 287
Audubon 2 2 37 51
Benton 19 19 434 446
BlackHawk 62 62 3,574 2,298
Boone 15 15 495 1,023
Bremer 13 13 629 450
Buchanan 15 15 450 414
BuenaVst 10 10 123 254
Butler 8 8 202 212
Calhoun 10 10 108 285
Carroll 13 13 165 412
Cass 13 13 160 245
Cedar 12 12 519 335
CeroGrdo 26 26 728 773
Cherokee 7 7 113 186
Chickasaw 13 13 180 261
Clarke 7 7 121 236
Clay 12 12 221 284
Clayton 14 14 374 275
Clinton 26 26 840 608
Crawford 8 8 128 195
Dallas 34 34 2,076 2,424
Davis 8 8 209 352
Decatur 7 7 113 172
Delaware 12 12 252 231
DesMoines 16 16 952 721
Dickinson 14 14 290 294
Dubuque 35 35 3,929 2,940
Emmet 11 11 105 153
Fayette 25 25 449 390
Floyd 8 8 209 245
Franklin 12 12 115 180
Fremont 5 5 120 141
Greene 7 7 137 283
Grundy 7 7 185 216
Guthrie 8 8 147 362
Hamilton 8 8 229 416
Hancock 10 10 134 135
Hardin 8 8 216 456
Harrison 13 13 197 151
Henry 9 9 339 286
Howard 9 9 141 127
Humboldt 9 9 94 210
Ida 7 7 54 118
Iowa 11 11 338 262
Jackson 16 16 468 371
Jasper 20 20 767 1,395
Jefferson 12 12 1,055 457
Johnson 57 57 9,430 4,372
Jones 14 14 346 331
Keokuk 15 15 153 150
Kossuth 20 20 220 492
Lee 19 19 859 786
Linn 86 86 8,015 5,756
Louisa 5 5 170 121
Lucas 7 7 87 206
Lyon 8 8 72 73
Madison 9 9 323 443
Mahaska 11 11 164 293
Marion 17 17 538 736
Marshall 19 19 494 834
Mills 11 11 193 166
Mitchell 11 11 131 122
Monona 11 11 114 145
Monroe 7 7 112 206
Montgomery 7 7 146 168
Muscatine 23 23 731 456
O'Brien 9 9 103 97
Osceola 8 8 43 38
Page 8 8 146 187
PaloAlto 6 6 106 239
Plymouth 13 13 219 254
Pocahontas 7 7 66 140
Polk 177 177 18,371 19,820
Potwtmie 40 40 1,226 1,259
Poweshiek 10 10 612 503
Ringgold 7 7 75 209
Sac 9 9 114 170
Scott 63 63 4,329 2,568
Shelby 9 9 136 156
Sioux 16 16 211 151
Story 43 43 3,069 3,570
Tama 16 16 313 343
Taylor 7 7 57 110
Union 8 8 137 333
VanBuren 8 8 114 145
Wapello 22 22 703 1,329
Warren 31 31 1,172 1,919
Washington 10 10 423 280
Wayne 4 4 80 159
Webster 28 28 486 1,036
Winnebago 10 10 144 132
Winneshiek 11 11 732 320
Woodbury 44 44 1,746 2,014
Worth 7 7 133 100
Wright 10 10 105 221
Totals 1,677 1,677 80,990 77,258

AP Elections 06-06-2018 14:49