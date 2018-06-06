IA-Dem-House-3-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Iowa by county in the

Democratic primary for U.S. House District 3.

TP PR Axne DAlesan Mauro Adair 5 5 211 31 95 Adams 5 5 109 30 46 Cass 13 13 290 53 67 Dallas 34 34 2,905 714 1,094 Fremont 5 5 173 41 61 Guthrie 8 8 305 74 148 Madison 9 9 496 106 185 Mills 11 11 267 56 48 Montgomery 7 7 220 45 57 Page 8 8 212 46 82 Polk 177 177 23,043 6,226 10,979 Potwtmie 40 40 1,453 572 484 Ringgold 7 7 131 31 131 Taylor 7 7 102 24 45 Union 8 8 249 83 154 Warren 31 31 1,904 463 906 Totals 375 375 32,070 8,595 14,582

AP Elections 06-06-2018 00:44