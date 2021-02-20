'I thought we were done': Parts fall from sky in plane scare GILLIAN FLACCUS and DAVID ZALUBOWSKI, Associated Press Feb. 20, 2021 Updated: Feb. 20, 2021 11:25 p.m.
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — David Delucia was settling back into his airplane seat and starting to relax on his way to a long-awaited vacation when a huge explosion and flash of light interrupted an in-flight announcement and put him in survival mode.
The Boeing 777-200, headed from Denver to Honolulu on Saturday with 231 passengers and 10 crew aboard, suffered a catastrophic failure in its right engine and flames erupted under the wing as the plane began to lose altitude.
Written By
GILLIAN FLACCUS and DAVID ZALUBOWSKI