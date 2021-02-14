'I put my life on hold:' Disability groups plead for vaccine LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press Feb. 14, 2021 Updated: Feb. 14, 2021 12:02 p.m.
1 of5 Suzy Lindeberg poses with her 20-year-old son John on a hockey rink, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Stillwater, Minn. John, who has Down Syndrome, can't spend as much time at the rink as he used to since he is at higher risk for hospitalization or death if he caught COVID-19, but his mother and other advocates worry that the state of Minnesota has placed people with disabilities too far down the priority list. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
Though many people with disabilities are more vulnerable to COVID-19, in some U.S. states they fear being left behind in a massive effort to get limited vaccines into the arms of those who need them most.
People with disabilities have been pushed down the priority list in places like North Carolina and California, where the state reversed course after days of public pressure. In Minnesota, parents are begging unsuccessfully to give their vaccination spots to their children whose Down syndrome makes them up to 10 times more likely to die if they catch the virus.
