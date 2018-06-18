I-69 widening, repaving work nears start in central Indiana

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Construction work should be starting soon on a project widening or repaving a 14-mile (22.5-kilometer) section of Interstate 69 northeast of Indianapolis.

The project is in the stretch from near the Indiana 38 interchange at Pendleton north to the Indiana 67 interchange at Daleville. The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin reports repaving is expected to being this month on the northern-most six miles of the highway section.

Officials say work on adding a third travel lane in each direction for the other eight miles will start this year, with completion expected in November 2019.

The state highway department awarded a $79 million contract this spring to Walsh Construction/Reith Riley for the project.

Highway agency project manager Dan McGhghy says part of the I-69 section has among the roughest pavement in the state.

