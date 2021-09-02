Hurricane Ida's aftermath, recovery uneven across Louisiana REBECCA SANTANA, MELINDA DESLATTE and JANET MCCONAUGHEY, Associated Press Sep. 2, 2021 Updated: Sep. 2, 2021 1:59 a.m.
1 of18 A man walks down a flooded street in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Lafitte, La. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 People carry supplies to their boat at dusk in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Jean Lafitte, La. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
3 of18 Josh Montford rests his head in his hand while going through his flood damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Jean Lafitte, La. "I'm overwhelmed," said Montford as he searched for items to salvage. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
4 of18 A flood damaged boat is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Lafitte, La. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 5 of18
6 of18 Mailboxes line a flooded street in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Lafitte, La. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
7 of18 In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida shows damaged and destroys homes during an aerial tour Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in St. Charles Parish, La. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Floodwaters slowly recede in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
9 of18 A volunteer fire station is surrounded by slowly receding floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less 10 of18
11 of18 A damaged bridge is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
12 of18 Overturned boats are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
13 of18 The rusted supports of a twisted tower, that carried crucial electrical feeder lines to the New Orleans metro area, is seen collapsed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Bridge City, La., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 In the aftermath Hurricane Ida damage to a cemetery is seen Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Plaquemines Parish, La. Steve Helber/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Flood waters still surround homes as residents try to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ida Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Myrtle Grove, La. Steve Helber/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Airboats shuttle residents to check on their flooded homes as they try to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ida Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Myrtle Grove, La. Steve Helber/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In New Orleans, an ongoing power outage after Hurricane Ida is making the sweltering summer unbearable. But in some areas outside the city, that misery is compounded by a lack of water, flooded neighborhoods and severely damaged homes.
Four days after Hurricane Ida struck, the storm's aftermath — and progress in recovering from it — are being felt unevenly across affected communities in Louisiana.
REBECCA SANTANA, MELINDA DESLATTE and JANET MCCONAUGHEY