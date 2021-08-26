Hunting theme no longer mandatory in US duck stamp contest

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Artists will no longer have to incorporate hunting imagery to win a coveted spot for their work on the federal duck stamp, a reversal of a Trump-era requirement.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it's eliminating the “celebrating our waterfowl hunting heritage” theme from its annual Federal Duck Stamp contest, a change that goes into effect after this year's competition. The Biden administration said this week that artists competing to have their work featured on the stamp will “have more freedom of expression” without a mandate to include a gun, dog or some other hunting component.