NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A hungry bear broke into a California home and snacked on bread and fruit before sheriff's deputies were able to chase it away.
The Placer County sheriff's office posted a video of the bear inside the house on its Twitter account Thursday.
Photo: Placer County Sheriff's Office
Baby jackrabbit rescued from the cold in Tracy - January 19, 2017
A baby jackrabbit was found shivering in the cold by a Tracy woman walking her dog. The jackrabbit was badly malnourished when it was found, but Wildcare nursed it back to health in its first baby animal rescue of the year. FULL STORY less
Photo: Christine Morrissey/Harvest Home Animal Sanctuary
Man repeatedly disposes of body lice in UC Berkeley buildings - February 22, 2017
UC Berkeley students and staff were alerted that a man has been repeatedly depositing body lice in buildings across campus. FULL STORY less
Photo: Michael Macor, The Chronicle
Video shows great white shark attacking kayaker in Monterey Bay - March 18, 2017
Gene Mace caught a terrifying encounter on camera when a great white shark attacked a kayaker in Monterey Bay. In the video, Mace can be heard telling his wife that the kayaker was pushed into the water by a shark. FULL STORY
Photo: Stuart Westmorland, Getty Images
Cat disappears in NorCal, turns up in Canada 4 years later - March 31, 2017
BooBoo the cat went missing in Watsonville in August 2013. Nearly four years later, the brown tabby appeared in southern Canada. FULL STORY
Photo: Courtesy Guelph Humane Society
Mountain lion takes small dog from Bay Area bedroom - April 18, 2017
A mountain lion snatched a small dog from a Pescadero bedroom after the residents reportedly left their French doors partially open for the dog to go outside. FULL STORY less
Photo: Steven Bobzien, East Bay Regional Park District
Viral video shows pregnant great white shark munching whale carcass off California coast for 17 hours - April 26, 2017
Fourteen miles off the coast of Newport Beach, a pregnant great white shark ate her fill of a bloated whale carcass, feasting on it for hours. FULL STORY less
Photo: Video Screen Grab
CHP officers find kitten clinging to underside of patrol car - May 14, 2017
California Highway Patrol officers may have saved a tiny life when they found a kitten clinging to the bottom of a patrol car on I-880. FULL STORY less
Photo: CHP Oakland
San Francisco Dungeon lets you dine with rats at 'Rat Cafe' - May 18, 2017
Tourist "attraction" the San Francisco Dungeon hosted a two-day pop-up cafe set up for those who want to enjoy a delightful morning with everyone's favorite (and domesticated) rodents. FULL STORY less
Photo: Courtesy The San Francisco Dungeon
Rare spotted dolphin 'Patches' seen off the California coast - May 23, 2017
A rare piebald dolphin called "Patches" was once again spotted off the California coast. The dolphin had been spotted as far south as San Diego and as far north as Santa Cruz Island in Santa Barbara County. FULL STORY less
Photo: Courtesy Robin Lowe
34 dogs kept in 'deplorable' conditions rescued in NorCal - June 17, 2017
An influx of Boston terriers and Tibetan Spaniels arrived at the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter after being rescued from a private residence in the Santa Cruz Mountains. FULL STORY less
Photo: Courtesy Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter
California woman claims she found a dead frog in her salad - June 23, 2017
Shawna Cepeda of San Dimas said she still felt sick a week after finding a dead frog in her salad at a BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse outside Los Angeles in West Covina. FULL STORY less
Photo: Shawna C./Yelp
Boat collides with humpback whale in near the Golden Gate Bridge - June 30, 2017
A boater appeared to collide with a humpback whale, according to a photo taken near the Golden Gate Bridge. May and June saw a large number of humpback whales enter the bay. "I've been in this game for a lot of decades, and this is the first time I've heard of this many humpbacks coming in this far," Mary Jane Schramm, spokeswoman for the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary, told The Chronicle. FULL STORY less
Photo: Ryan Clapper
SoCal woman runs onto freeway to save runaway rooster - June 30, 2017
Southern California native Amy Goldman Koss got out of her car on I-105 in Los Angeles to chase down and rescue a runaway rooster. FULL STORY
Photo: Allan Baxter/Getty Images
Wild video shows determined rattlesnake slithering aboard a boat in Folsom Lake - July 9, 2017
A group of boaters set out on Folsom Lake for a relaxing ride on the water. An unexpected stowaway quickly dashed those plans.
Anthony Baciocco, 19, and four friends took off just after 6 p.m. when a rattlesnake began bobbing alongside their boat. FULL STORY
Photo: Anthony Baciocco
Whale barely dodges oncoming sailboat near Golden Gate Bridge - July 10, 2017
It was a close call for another humpback whale in the San Francisco Bay.
Video taken from the Golden Gate Bridge by Lauri Duke showed a whale rolling out of the way as a sailboat approached. FULLY STORY less
Photo: Bud Duke
Baby bear gets plastic jug stuck on head, police pull it off in viral video - July 11, 2017
A baby bear in La Verne (Los Angeles County) got its head stuck in a plastic jug, prompting officers from the La Verne Police Department to come pull it off. FULL STORY less
Photo: La Verne Police Department
Angry bird attacks people in the Castro - July 12, 2017
A real-life angry bird wouldn't stop attacking pedestrians passing by the Safeway in San Francisco's Castro neighborhood. FULL STORY
Photo: VW Pics/UIG Via Getty Images
Mountain lion crashes through California woman's window, lands on her bed - July 13, 2017
The sound of fireworks didn't rouse a California woman from sleep on July 4. Instead, the crash of a mountain lion hopping through her apartment window did.
Upon breaking through the window, the cat landed atop the woman slumbering in her bed. FULL STORY
Photo: John Hanna
California man accidentally finds snake in his bathtub - July 16, 2017
A man in Palmdale (Los Angeles County) discovered a snake in his bathtub after reportedly mistaking it for a rag and grabbing it. FULL STORY
Photo: Aaron Ansarov/Getty Images/Aurora Creative
Squeamish Solano County coroner struggles to pick up dead snake - July 17, 2017
Solano County Deputy Coroner Amy Thurau examines dead humans for a living, but can't seem to handle dead snakes.
In a video posted to Facebook by the Solano County Sheriff's office, Thurau is seen struggling to pick up and remove a dead snake from the road. FULL STORY less
Photo: Solano County Sheriff's Office
Great white shark swims with paddleboarders off the SoCal coast - July 19, 2017
How would you react if you saw the fin of a great white shark pop up in the ocean next to you?
Francesca Nash was pretty calm when a juvenile great white approached her paddleboard at Santa Claus Beach in Carpinteria (Santa Barbara County). FULL STORY less
Photo: Screenshot / Francesca Nash Via Storyful
Bakersfield firefighters resuscitate dog saved from flames - July 21, 2017
Firefighters rescued a small canine from a burning house in Bakersfield, and thanks to their efforts, the pup survived. FULL STORY
Photo: Bakersfield Fire Department
Great white shark attacks kayaker off SoCal coast - July 21, 2017
A man kayaking off the Santa Barbara coast was attacked by a shark and luckily got away unharmed. FULL STORY
Photo: Klaus Jost (jostimages.com), Getty Images
Police investigate California man's house for bank robbery, find 35 neglected dogs - July 28, 2017
Police in Riverside County arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of bank robbery and found more than they had hoped for while searching his home. Police found and removed 35 dogs (including seven small puppies) from the man's house while searching the premises for evidence related to a bank robbery. FULL STORY less
Photo: Corona Police Department
Report of kangaroo on I-580 turns out to be 'enormous' raccoon - August 2, 2017
California Highway Patrol received an unusual roadkill sighting: A concerned citizen reported a smushed kangaroo on I-580 in Oakland. FULL STORY less
Photo: Raimund Linke/Getty Images
Rarely seen solo bobcat kitten rescued by hiker near Sausalito - August 4, 2017
Juvenile bobcats seldom leave their dens or mothers, which makes a hiker's discovery of a kitten alone on a trail in Marin County all the more startling. FULL STORY less
Photo: WildCare
Brain-eating parasite likely responsible for massive leopard shark die-off in Bay Area - August 17, 2017
It enters by the nostrils, wiggles upwards through olfactory pathways and plants itself in the brain. Once invaded, victims can't be treated and will most certainly die.
The parasite, called Miamiensis avidus, is the pathogen most likely responsible for 2017's mass die-offs of several Bay Area fish species. FULL STORY less
Photo: Pelagic Shark Research Foundation
Body of white shark, likely struck by boat, vandalized after washing up in Monterey Bay - August 19, 2017
The body of a juvenile white shark washed ashore in Monterey Bay. Hours later, vandals hacked off its dorsal fin and removed most of its teeth. FULL STORY less
Photo: Naibank/Getty Images
California Animal Control removes 19 rattlesnakes from children's playhouse - August 25, 2017
A family in Ridgecrest (Kern County) got quite the scare when they discovered a family of venomous snakes living inside their children's plastic playhouse in their backyard.
Animal Control Officer Shawna Villa-Rodriguez responded to the call and found not one, but 19 sidewinder rattlesnakes under the playhouse. FULL STORY less
Photo: Shawna Villa-Rodriguez
Decomposing mouse found in NorCal Chuck E Cheese's play structure - August 27, 2017
A woman in Stockton claimed that her children stumbled upon a decomposing mouse inside a play structure at a Chuck E. Cheese's. FULL STORY less
Photo: Eric N./Yelp
100 baby squirrels injured after falling from trees - August 31, 2017
Nearly 100 bushy-tailed babies fell from their arbor nests and, eventually, landed at the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA (PHS/SPCA) in Burlingame for rehabilitation. Tree trimming was likely to blame. FULL STORY less
Photo: PHS/SPCA
Kittens left for dead in cooler bag rescued in San Rafael - September 2, 2017
A litter of kittens left for dead on a boat in San Rafael — two of them secured in a cooler bag that had been zipped shut — were rescued in San Rafael Yacht Harbor. The kittens were transported to Marin Humane to be examined by a vet. FULL STORY less
Photo: Marin County Sheriff's Office
SF man gets so close to whale he could smell its breath - September 5, 2017
A San Francisco man on his rowboat in the bay was approached by something much bigger than his vessel.
Phil Reiff was stunned when a humpback whale tail splashed out of the water only about 20 feet away from him. FULL STORY
Photo: Maria Lanigan
California prison guard allegedly kicks kitten, inmate reports him - September 16, 2017
A correctional officer at Avenal State Prison allegedly kicked a feral kitten and was told on by an inmate who saw the incident. FULL STORY less
Photo: John Greim/LightRocket Via Getty Images
Dog running on BART tracks causes train delays - September 27, 2017
A wayward dog wandered onto the BART tracks near Oakland’s Coliseum Station, causing major delays on the transit system across the bay during the morning commute. FULL STORY less
Photo: Courtesy BART
Escaped alligator found in Petaluma couple's backyard - October 7, 2017
Karen Davis-Brown of Petaluma spotted an alligator in her backyard, but chose her words very carefully when describing what she saw to Petaluma Animal Services.
"I wasn't going to tell him there's an alligator in the backyard, because who would believe that," Davis-Brown said. FULL STORY less
Photo: Petaluma Animal Services
Sonoma Sheriff's deputy rescues burned cat hiding under car - October 13, 2017
Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies on patrol in the badly damaged neighborhood of Fountaingrove in the North Bay happened upon one resident who hadn't left the area: a scared cat meowing under a car.
The cat, whose name is Milo, had apparently gotten close to the fire; officers noted that it had burned paws. FULL STORY less
Photo: SCSO
Miracle puppies, born the night Wine Country fires broke out, found in field near devastated Coffey Park - October 13, 2017
Linda Hamik had been trying to catch a stray chihuahua for two months. Hamik had seen it wandering around a small homeless encampment on College Avenue in Santa Rosa. About four weeks before the fires broke out, when she saw the sand-colored pup getting plump, Hamik suspected a pending puppy arrival.
"Then the fire happened," Hamik told SFGATE. FULL STORY less
Photo: Courtesy: Linda Hamik
Giant black bear spotted peeking into Tahoe-area businesses - October 18, 2017
A particularly large black bear was seen roaming the streets of Kings Beach. The bear was caught on video peeking into businesses in the community north of Lake Tahoe.
The Placer County Sheriff's Department shared the video on its Facebook page with the caption, "WOW! Check out the size of this 'suspicious subject' that Deputy Nevins encountered in Kings Beach last night!" FULL STORY less
Photo: Contributed
2-foot-long python found on Palo Alto bus - October 24, 2017
Passengers were in for a slithery surprise when they encountered a snake curled on a seat of a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) bus in Palo Alto. How it ended up there remains a mystery.
The 2-foot-long ball python evidently had somewhere to be. FULL STORY less
Photo: PHS/SPCA
A million bees likely to die after truck full of hives overturns in Auburn - November 3, 2017
A truck carrying a million commercial pollinating bees crashed in Auburn. The crash combined with the rainy conditions hurt the bees beyond salvaging, likely requiring them to be euthanized. FULL STORY less
Photo: Auburn Police Department
Cat missing for 10 years reuniting with owner after surviving Tubbs Fire - November 4, 2017
After 10 years, a cat named Pilot reunited with his family after being discovered by a good Samaritan in the aftermath of the Tubbs Fire. An unnamed individual found Pilot in a neighborhood close to where his family used to live. Pilot had extensive burns on his ears and paws, and was severely dehydrated when he was found. FULL STORY less
Photo: Petcare Veterinary Hospital Via Jennifer Leigh Thompson
Massive lizard from New Guinea found in California backyard - November 4, 2017
A man in Riverside found a massive crocodile monitor lizard lounging in his backyard. The lizard was brought to the Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley, where it was identified as a crocodile monitor lizard, a relative to the Komodo dragon, which is usually found in New Guinea.
Authorities correctly concluded that the lizard was somebody's escaped pet. FULL STORY less
Photo: Riverside County Animal Services
SoCal man accused of pouring boiling water on girlfriend's dog 'at least 5 times' - November 8, 2017
A 22-year-old man was arrested in Chino Hills on suspicion of repeatedly pouring boiling hot water on his girlfriend's dog.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says it received a call from someone who witnessed the alleged animal cruelty. He told deputies Enping Qu poured boiling water on the dog at least five times while the animal was locked in a cage. FULL STORY less
Photo: San Bernardino County Sheriff
California couple films bear cub breaking into their home, eating cat food - November 11, 2017
A couple in Monrovia (Los Angeles County) filmed a bear cub that entered their home to feast on some cat food.
"We always leave our slider cracked open about five inches to let my cats go in and out," Jenny Mark told KTLA. "We had a wood piece made to go in the bottom of the slider so you can't get the door open — they managed to both squeeze in." FULL STORY less
Photo: Alan Rogers, AP
San Francisco family finds wild boar, keeps it as a house pet - November 21, 2017
San Francisco residents learned firsthand why one should not bring a baby wild boar into a human abode.
For one, it's against state law. So too, young pigs tend to expand – and fast.
The San Franciscans found the young swine, whom they named Spirit, in the mountains near Mount Shasta in August. As summer turned to autumn the piglet grew, and grew, and grew. The owners eventually surrendered their pet pig to San Francisco Animal Care and Control. FULL STORY less
Photo: Josh Norem, Josh Norem/Courtesy Of SF Animal Care & Control
A month after going missing, Squishy the cat is found 80 miles away in SF - November 28, 2017
The Lathrop (San Joaquin County) owner of a cat named Squishy is overjoyed after she got word that her pet was alive and well — despite being found miles and miles away on the streets of San Francisco. "We found out this cat had been missing," Maloney SF SPCA spokesperson Krista Maloney told SFGATE, adding, "We have no idea how Squishy got to San Francisco." FULL STORY less
Photo: Courtesy Of The SF SPCA
Firefighters gently rescue deer from fence in Piedmont - December 7, 2017
Firefighters were called to perform an unusual predawn rescue at a Piedmont home on Hampton Road when a deer got stuck in a metal fence on the property and could not wriggle herself free.
A homeowner in the neighborhood heard a loud noise before sunrise and looked outside to see the deer stuck in the fence. With her back legs caught, the trapped doe was kicking and bucking frantically in an attempt to get free of the fence, but to no avail. FULL STORY less
Photo: Chip Vaughan/KTVU
Man declared a hero for saving rabbit along Highway 101 from massive wildfire - December 7, 2017
A frantic man pulled over along Highway 101 in La Conchita, a small unincorporated community in Ventura County, and alternated between throwing his hands on his head in disbelief and reaching for something in the flames.
After a long 15 seconds of panicking, he finds what he was looking for. The man picks up a small rabbit and carries it to safety. FULL STORY less
Photo: Noah Berger/AP
Bears are coming out of hibernation and deputies say this particular bear broke into a house at Northstar, North Lake Tahoe for groceries.
The homeowners called for help. In the video, the bear can be seen on a kitchen island.