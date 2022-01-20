Hungary's Orban to discuss nuclear power project with Putin

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban plans to meet with President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 1 to discuss the progress of a Russian-backed project to expand a Hungarian nuclear power plant, Hungary’s foreign minister said Thursday.
Speaking on the sidelines of a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Russian state news agency Tass that Hungary wants the project to "enter into the establishment phase” in the first half of this year.