Hungary's Orban faces pressure to cut close ties with Putin JUSTIN SPIKE, Associated Press March 1, 2022 Updated: March 1, 2022 2:22 a.m.
FILE - Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a joint news conference following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 1, 2022.
FILE - Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban visits the border stations of his country with Ukraine in Beregsurany, Hungary, Saturday, Feb 26, 2022.
FILE - Thousands of protesters gathered in Budapest, Hungary, to demonstrate against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Feb. 26, 2022.
FILE - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, center, attends a NATO leaders virtual summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Feb. 25, 2022.
FILE - Refugees fleeing conflict from neighboring Ukraine arrive to Zahony, Hungary, Feb. 27, 2022.
FILE - People protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine during a demonstration organized by the Hungarian opposition parties in front of the Russian embassy in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
FILE - People protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine during a demonstration organized by the Hungarian opposition parties in front of the Russian Embassy in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
9 of9
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary's right-wing nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, has for more than a decade nurtured close political and economic ties with Russia, giving him the reputation as the Kremlin's closest European Union ally.
For weeks, as Russian President Vladimir Putin amassed tens of thousands of troops along the borders of Ukraine, Hungary's neighbor to the east, Orban avoided condemning the buildup and spoke emphatically against applying sanctions.