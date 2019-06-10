Hungarian rescuers 'not far' from lifting tour boat wreckage

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian rescuers say that preparations to raise a sunken tour boat out of the Danube River are mostly finished and the lifting of the wreckage is "not far" from happening.

Rescue spokesman Nandor Jasenszky said Monday that wire straps to raise the Hableany (Mermaid) have been put in place by divers, with other arrangements still pending.

Nineteen South Koreans and a Hungarian crewman are confirmed dead and eight people are still missing after a May 29 collision with a river cruise ship.

Seven people were rescued after the nighttime crash at Budapest's Margit Bridge.

Police also said they would again inspect the Viking Sigyn, the cruise ship involved in the collision, which sailed on shortly after the crash but was back in Hungary, docked Monday at the town of Visegrad.