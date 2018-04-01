Hundreds walk in Nashua to stop heroin and opioid abuse

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered in New Hampshire to show their support for putting an end to opioid abuse.

The "Awareness is Healing: Walk to Stop Heroin and Opioid Abuse" took place Saturday in Nashua.

Members of the community walked to honor loved ones who lost their lives to opioid abuse and those in recovery.

Chris Oliverio, of Londonderry, told WMUR-TV that he walks "just to let them know we're here for them and that there's hope out there for them to get into recovery, meetings they can go to and there's people that are on their side to help them with recovery."

The event was started several years ago to get the community talking about addiction.