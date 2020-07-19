Hundreds protest Maryland county's agreement with ICE

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — Hundreds of people are voicing protest against a Maryland county’s agreement with federal authorities to hold immigration detainees in a local jail.

The Baltimore Sun reports that protesters gathered Saturday in Ellicott City. They want the county to stop allowing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hold detainees at the Howard County Detention Center in Jessup.

Miguel Ramos was one of the protesters. He said he spent a month in the jail last year after he was arrested for driving without a license. He said he got out after paying a $10,000 bond.

Howard County does not participate in a federal program that screens jail inmates for immigration violations like some other Maryland counties.