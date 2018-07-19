Hundreds displaced by blaze at condo complex near Chicago

























PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — Fire has left homeless hundreds of residents of a suburban Chicago condominium complex.

About 150 firefighters from 50 departments near Prospect Heights battled the fire, which Prospect Heights Fire Chief Drew Smith said began about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and continued into late evening. At least three people were injured.

Smith said the fire began in one 24-unit building and then spread to two other buildings. Firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to a fourth nearby building.

Smith said two of the three buildings will be total losses and the third building suffered some fire damage and significant smoke and water damage.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Prospect Heights Mayor Nicolas Helmer says several hundred residents were displaced. The Red Cross of Chicago said responders are at the scene to help provide food, shelter and emotional support to displaced residents.