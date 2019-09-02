Hummock Island Oyster Tour

Rob and Christie Petrone of Brooklyn, N.Y., enjoy a day in the country for the Hummock Island Oyster Tour on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Westport, Conn.

WESTPORT — Dozens of people from as far away as New Jersey came to town Saturday afternoon to enjoy a rare visit to a local landmark on the Hummock Island Oyster Tour.

Owned and operated by Jeff Northrup, Jr., whose Westport roots go back many generations before its founding, the tiny island sits at the center of the Mill Pond.

His father, Jeff Northrup, piloted the boat that brought around 25 people out for a short tour, history lesson, and all the fresh locally farmed oysters they could eat.