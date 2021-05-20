Human rights agency says library worker faced discrimination

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Human Rights Commission says a Boise library employee was sexually harassed and discriminated against on the job because they are nonbinary.
The independent state agency's finding potentially clears the way for 29-year-old Jax Perez to file a discrimination lawsuit, if Perez chooses to do so. The commission found that Perez, who does not identify as a man or woman and uses gender-neutral pronouns, was disciplined over an incident with a hostile patron at least in part because Perez is nonbinary.