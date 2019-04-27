https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Human-remains-found-in-Indiana-s-Warrick-County-13800966.php
Human remains found in Indiana's Warrick County
GREER TOWNSHIP, Ind. (AP) — Police say human remains have been found in a rural area in southwestern Indiana.
Warrick County authorities were contacted about the discovery Friday. The Evansville Courier & Press says an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.
No other information was released. Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office at (812) 897-6180.
___
Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com
View Comments