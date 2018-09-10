Hubbard continues to appeal ethics conviction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Alabama Speaker Mike Hubbard is asking an appellate court to reverse its decision upholding his 2016 ethics conviction.

The rehearing request was filed Monday with the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. Under Alabama appellate rules a person must seek a rehearing before appealing upward to the Alabama Supreme Court.

The Court of Criminal Appeals court last month affirmed 11 of the 12 counts against Hubbard.

The court ruled there was sufficient evidence to convict Hubbard on the counts, including that he improperly asked lobbyists and company executives for work and investments in his printing business.

However, judges' ruling also chided legislators over what they described as ambiguities in the law and urged them to make clarifications.

Hubbard is free on bond as he appeals his conviction.