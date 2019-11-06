How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

A meandering day of trading left U.S. stock indexes close to their record highs on Wednesday, as strong gains for health care companies jousted with sharp drops in energy stocks.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 2.16 points, or 0.1%, at 3,076.78.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.07 points, or less than 0.1%, to 27,492.56.

The Nasdaq fell 24.05, or 0.3%, to 8,410.63.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies dropped 10.07, or 0.6%, to 1,589.54.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 9.87 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is up 145.20 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 24.23 points, or 0.3%

The Russell 2000 is up 0.21 points, or less than 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 569.93 points, or 22.7%.

The Dow is up 4,165.10 points, or 17.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,775.35 points, or 26.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 240.98 points, or 17.9%.