How major US stock indexes fared Friday

U.S. stocks rose late in the day Friday as investors hoped the U.S. and China are making more progress in trade talks. The Wall Street Journal reported that the countries hope to resolve their dispute by November.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index rose 9.44 points, or 0.3 percent, at 2,850.13.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 110.59 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,669.32.

The Nasdaq composite edged up 9.81 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,816.33.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gained 7.19 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,692.95.

For the week:

The S&P 500 advanced 16.85 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Dow climbed 356.18 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Nasdaq fell 22.78 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 picked up 6.14 points, or 0.4 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 176.52 points, or 6.6 percent.

The Dow is up 950.10 points, or 3.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 912.94 points, or 13.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 157.44 points, or 10.3 percent.