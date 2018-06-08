How major US stock indexes fared Friday

A small rally at midday left U.S. stocks slightly higher Friday as household goods and health care companies rose. Energy companies skidded. For the second day in a row, investors traded carefully as the Group of Seven summit began.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index picked up 8.66 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,779.03.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 75.12 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,316.53.

The Nasdaq composite edged up 10.44 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,645.51.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks finished with a gain of 4.72 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,672.49.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 44.41 points, or 1.6 percent.

The Dow jumped 681.32 points, or 2.8 percent.

The Nasdaq added 91.18 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 advanced 24.51 points, or 1.5 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 105.42 points, or 3.9 percent.

The Dow is up 597.31 points, or 2.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 742.12 points, or 10.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 136.98 points, or 8.9 percent.