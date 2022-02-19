How a tombstone unlocked a mystery to Westport’s early Black residents

WESTPORT — Resetting the historical record and re-implanting people who have been “surgically” removed from the history books has been a main goal of Ramin Ganeshram and the Westport museum.

Ganeshram, Westport Museum for History and Culture’s executive director, said for years there has been a false reality where some residents believe Black people never lived in Westport. She recalls sitting in meetings listening to residents say that the low Black population in town was not deliberate, Black people just historically didn’t live there.

Knowing that it couldn’t be true, museum staff began researching Westport’s history and filling in the gaps. Their latest findings prove Black people have lived in Westport since slavery. The findings also proved that these Black residents were systemically erased from the record books.

“Depending on the period of time, it’s difficult to get this information because of institutional and systemic racism,” Ganeshram said. “A lot of the documentation that we would normally see in families and people and systems of European decent, we don’t see for African Americans.”

Ganeshram said “by pure chance” they walked past a tombstone that was in a separate family enclosure at Evergreen Cemetery in Westport. She said the tombstone looked interesting and they began researching who the person was. What they uncovered was a Black family and its patriarch — Benjamin Adair.

Adair had been enslaved in the South and at some point was liberated, Ganeshram said. He came to New York City, where he became the coach man for Morris Ketchum, a financier who happened to own a house in Westport.

Later, Adair would marry his wife Ursula Mingo, who was from Long Island and was African American and Shinnecock Native American.

Adair purchased his first piece of land from his employer in the 1860s in Saugatuck before selling it for a nearly 300-percent profit, Ganeshram said. He took that money and bought nine acres of land in Westport, where he built a house and raised his family.

“He was very well to do,” Ganeshram said. “When he died he put in his will that his family must at all cost keep the house, the land and their homestead together and not split it up, sell it or lose it.”

Ganeshram said the family kept it for nearly 70 or 80 years until the town of Westport, mysteriously raised the property taxes.

“We don’t know the logic, but we can assume certain things based on the systems that were in place,” she said. “For some reason around the 1930s, the town doubled the tax assessment on this one piece of property but not that of their neighbors.”

Eventually, his daughter and granddaughters could no longer afford to keep the land and it was lost. Ganeshram said the site is now the intersection of Main Street and Weston Road off of Exit 42 of the Merritt Parkway.

Ganeshram and her genealogist was not only able to find out Adair’s history, but they were also able to find his living descendants — his great-great granddaughter, Annette Thomas, who lives in the Midwest. Thomas was also discussing her family history when Ganeshram called.

“It was mind-blowing,” Thomas said. “Just the day before, we were talking in the family and I was lamenting that no one seems to know anything. The last time we went to Westport we visited the historical society and they didn’t know anything about the Adairs or the Vincents. There were no records or anything.”

“All of sudden the following day, Ramin comes with ‘You are the great-great granddaughter of Ursula Adair’ and of course I knew that, but who else knows that?” she laughed.

Thomas said Ganeshram told her about all of the people she only knew from the captions in her family’s photo album.

“I was totally blown away,” she said. “I just felt overwhelmingly grateful like a load was off my shoulders. It was really cool.”

Thomas said when she visited the historical society nearly ten years ago, she was disappointed at the lost records of her family. Neither Westport or her family knew her ancestors were buried in the local cemetery. She said she found comfort in Ganeshram’s call.

“It’s nice to be acknowledged that your family actually did exist,” Thomas said. “We had at least two properties in Westport that no one seem to know anything about. It was very puzzling to us. Putting this altogether, it is very comforting.”

Ganeshram said the “amazing” story is important because it shows the historical continuation of modern day issues like fair housing, affordable housing and “real-estate provoked segregation.”

“If you create systems where not everyone has access to housing because of cost or whatever, it is in fact, a segregated circumstance,” Ganeshram said. “Here is an example of a town’s mechanisms being used against a family of color to remove them from their property.”

“It’s important to know this history because the things that happen today didn’t just happen by chance,” she added. “People say it’s not deliberate, it just happens, but no it didn’t just happen at all.”

Ganeshram said Adair was a contributing, successful member of Westport society in the 19th and 20th century, but yet “no one has heard of him.” She said the difficult work to find the stories are important because they are attempting to bring people who were erased from history and put them back into context.

“For us, it’s our responsibility that history itself is told in its entirety and that no one is erased in the picture,” she said.

Ganeshram said one thing people don’t realize in American history is that “it took work to take people out of the story.” She said the story has always been an intertwined narrative between European Americans, Blacks, indigenous people, immigrants and women.

“It is not possible in any of the original 13 colonies that there was not enslavement. America was built off of enslavement,” Graneshram said. “The Atlantic trade built America especially the original 13.”

