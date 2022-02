Happy Anniversary?

Today, as Westport races (or stumbles - pick your verb) toward the second anniversary of COVID, it’s a good time to take stock of where we are, where we’ve come from, and where we’re headed as a community.

I’ve written more about a virus these past two years than I ever imagined. Even in late February 2020, I did not think I’d have to worry about whatever was going on in China. One month later, I could not avoid the subject. It surrounded us, both literally and figuratively.

At the same time, I could not have imagined writing about it for the next two years. If you had told me then - in those terrifying days when we washed not only our hands but our groceries; when we avoided each other’s company, and learned how to learn (and do everything else imaginable) via Zoom; when we discovered new ways of working and dining and living and, yes, dying - that two years later I’d still be writing about a virus, I would have said, “We can’t do that.”

But human beings are resilient. We did it. We did not defeat the coronavirus. It’s still here, and it will be for months and years to come. It may be with us forever. But the masks are coming off. The fear is easing. We are - almost two years to the day - getting back to the normal we once thought was around the corner.

I hope this will be the last time I’ll devote a full column to COVID. That’s one more way all of us can move on. But before I write “good riddance” to the topic, I invite “Woog’s World” readers to reflect on what the invisible scourge has done to Westport.

We’ve been inspired by our capacity to some really, really good things. We’ve sewed masks, delivered meals, painted inspirational words on rocks. We’ve reached out to strangers, bought suddenly scarce toilet paper for neighbors we’d never known, discovered that slowing down and spending time as families can be wholesome and fun.

But we’ve also seen the dark underside of life here. Discussions about masks degenerated into invective-filled diatribes, each side hurling accusations at the other. We’ve grown antsier, angrier, much more polarized. We’re distrustful, cynical and exhausted.

Hopefully, the divisions will heal. We’ll revel in the freshness of spring. We’ll march in the Memorial Day parade, pack Compo for the Fourrh of July (well, 30th of June) fireworks, enjoy beach barbecues and sunsets as a community once more.

Yet we will live with the after-effects of COVID for a long, long time. Our schools will change in ways large and small. We now know how to deliver remote instruction. We know that the world won’t stop if standardized tests are postponed. We realize the importance of prioritizing mental health. That will become particularly crucial as our youngest students grow up. Some of them have never known “normal” school, or seen their teachers and friends without masks. They may carry those scars for years.

Work has changed too. The train station parking lot remains eerily empty. A town once defined by the rhythms of commuter trains has adapted to an entirely new way of life. With an uncounted - but huge - number of Westporters now working at least partly from home, it’s not unusual to see Dad picking kids up from school, Mom swimming in the morning at the Y, and restaurants and coffee shops filled throughout the day. There’s a new dynamic that comes from having so many people around so much - though that’s no consolation for the businesses in Saugatuck that once catered to commuters.

Real estate in Westport will never be the same. A sector that should have been slammed by the virus instead leaped to life. Houses that would have languished on the market were lapped up. Contractors had more work - new construction and renovations — than they could handle (if they could find the supplies). Most tellingly, an entire new group of residents surged in (and continue to do so). Many came from cities. They came here for space, security and a sense of community. They’ve made their mark here already, in very positive ways. They chose Westport for all the right reasons. The pandemic marked an inflection point here, just as post-war baby boom families did. This time though, they did not come during a decade or two; they flooded in almost overnight.

Those newcomers - and all the rest of us, who rediscovered the joys of walking, talking (socially distanced) with otherwise distant neighbors, the beauty of Sherwood Island in winter and so much more - will now help create post-pandemic Westport.

On this two-year anniversary, it’s time to begin.

Dan Woog is a Westport writer, and his “Woog's World” appears each Friday. He can be reached at dwoog@optonline.net. His personal blog is danwoog06880.com.