Housing authority board forces former member to sell home

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A former housing authority board member who illegally rented her taxpayer-subsidized home on Airbnb is being forced to sell her three-bedroom unit in Aspen.

The Aspen Times reports the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board voted Wednesday that Renee West must sell the property at Aspen Highlands.

West's violations to the deed restriction and housing authority guidelines include leasing the home, using it as an income-producing asset and engaging in business activity on the property.

West says she rented her home because she was struggling financially and unable to work in her field after an injury. She says she used the money to help pay the mortgage and HOA dues.

The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority says the maximum value of the home is $208,931.

