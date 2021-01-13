Housing advocates call on Biden to extend eviction ban MICHAEL CASEY, Associated Press Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 4:10 p.m.
1 of5 Tenants' rights advocate Danielle Willams demonstrates outside the Edward W. Brooke Courthouse, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Boston. The protest was part of a national day of action calling on the incoming Biden administration to extend the eviction moratorium initiated in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
BOSTON (AP) — Housing advocates around the country staked out courthouses and held rallies Wednesday, calling on the incoming Biden administration to extend and strengthen the current federal ban on evictions.
President Donald Trump’s directive, implemented in September by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was extended until the end of January. Given the pandemic is still ongoing, advocates argue tenants should have protections for the next several months and that the ban should be expanded beyond only tenants who cannot pay their rent.