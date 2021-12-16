House subpoenas Meadows contact who pushed false fraud claim

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is subpoenaing James P. “Phil” Waldron, a onetime contact of former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows who the panel says pushed false claims about fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
The Democratic chairman of the committee, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, cited reports of Waldron's communications with Meadows and members of Congress about his unfounded theories in the weeks before the insurrection by former President Donald Trump's supporters.