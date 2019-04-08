House sends crime victims' rights amendment to state Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A constitutional amendment to enshrine the rights of crime victims in the Pennsylvania Constitution is a state Senate vote away from going before voters in a referendum.

Pennsylvania's proposed version of Marsy's Law was approved in the House of Representatives Monday by a vote of 190 to 8.

It would give victims the right to be notified, to attend and to weigh in during plea hearings, sentencings and parole proceedings.

Supporters say the amendment will help ensure victims are not ignored during court proceedings.

Opponents warn it could infringe on the rights of criminal defendants to get a fair and speedy trial.

It passed both legislative chambers in the past session, so Senate approval later this year could put it on the ballot in November.