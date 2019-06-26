House panel votes out bill ending concealed carry licensing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio House committee has approved proposed legislation to give Ohioans the legal right to carry concealed firearms without obtaining training or a license.

The House Federalism Committee sent the bill to the Republican dominated House on a 7-4 vote Wednesday. Three Democrats and Republican Rep. Ryan Smith voted against the measure. The panel voted 6-5 to remove a Republican-sponsored amendment requiring licensed firearms dealers to give purchasers a leaflet describing state gun laws after a pro-gun group and Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder objected.

Law enforcement and prosecuting attorney groups oppose the bill, especially a provision removing the duty of gun owners to tell police officers they're carrying a concealed weapon.

Sixteen other states have laws allowing gun owners to carry concealed weapons without first obtaining a license.