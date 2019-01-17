House panel endorses task force to look at Wyoming taxes

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The House Revenue Committee has endorsed a proposal to create a task force that would come up with viable tax options to help keep Wyoming from being subject to the booms and busts associated with the mineral market.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that House Bill 126 received a 5-3 recommendation Wednesday from the committee and now goes to the House floor.

The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Dan Kirkbride, of Chugwater, would create an 11-member group, with five members appointed by the governor, three members from the Senate and three members from the House. At least one member from the two chambers would be from the minority party.

Kirkbride says his proposal provides for a comprehensive look at how the state is funded.

