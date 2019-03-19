House panel OKs memorial involving Sawtooth Valley water

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A House panel has approved a joint memorial intervening in a fight over water in the Salmon River in central Idaho involving irrigators and federally protected salmon, steelhead and bull trout.

The House Resources and Conservation Committee voted 13-4 Tuesday to send to the House the memorial requesting Congress, President Donald Trump and federal agencies respect Idaho's sovereignty over water.

The Idaho Conservation League in 2018 sued the U.S. Forest Service involving 23 water diversion projects in the Sawtooth Valley.

The group says the federal agency is authorizing irrigation diversions in violation of the Endangered Species Act.

The joint memorial seeks to negate any federal action that restricts the use of water on private land authorized under state law.

The Senate previously approved the joint memorial.