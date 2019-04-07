House member wants to trademark 'The People's Rep' slogan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A state lawmaker in South Carolina wants to trademark his motto "The People's Rep."

Rep. Justin Bamberg says it is a cheesy tagline he has been using to catch the attention of people who don't follow politics since first running for the House in 2014.

But the Democrat says he then noticed people are repeating it back to him when he is in his Bamberg County district.

Bamberg told The State newspaper he plans to reach out to a trademark attorney for help registering "The People's Rep" as well as two of his other slogans, "Bamberg Legal" and "Good Better Bamberg."

Bamberg is sometimes using the slogans in his Twitter posts , followed by the R-in-a-circle trademark symbol.

