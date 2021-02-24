House increases money for state addiction treatment vouchers

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota House budget writers have increased funding for state addiction treatment vouchers as part of the $4.48 billion state Department of Human Services budget passed by the full House on Wednesday.

Lawmakers created the voucher in the 2015 session to covers gaps in the ability for people to access services close to them. One example could be people in small towns who live far from a publicly funded state human service center. They can use vouchers to obtain services from a local private provider.