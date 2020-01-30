https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/House-fire-extinguished-in-Westport-15017118.php
House fire extinguished in Westport
Photo: DJ Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media /
WESTPORT — A house fire reported on Crooked Mile Road on Thursday afternoon has been extinguished.
The Westport Police Department and Fire Department responded to the residence on report of a fire on the roof of the building. The fire, which originated in the chimney, was put out around 1 p.m. and forced a temporary closure of the road.
No one was injured, according to police.
This story will be updated.
