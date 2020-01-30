  • Westport fire trucks alongside Broad Street handled a fire reported at a residence on Crooked Mile Road in Westport on Jan. 30, 2020. Photo: DJ Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media /

WESTPORT — A house fire reported on Crooked Mile Road on Thursday afternoon has been extinguished.

The Westport Police Department and Fire Department responded to the residence on report of a fire on the roof of the building. The fire, which originated in the chimney, was put out around 1 p.m. and forced a temporary closure of the road.

No one was injured, according to police.

This story will be updated.