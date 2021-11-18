House censures Rep. Gosar for violent video in rare rebuke KEVIN FREKING and BRIAN SLODYSKO, Associated Press Nov. 18, 2021 Updated: Nov. 18, 2021 12:20 a.m.
1 of7 Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, takes an elevator as the House of Representatives prepares to vote on a resolution to formally rebuke him for tweeting an animated video that depicted him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. In addition to the official censure, House Democrats want to oust him from his seats on the House Oversight Committee and the Natural Resources Committee. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona for posting an animated video that depicted him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword, an extraordinary rebuke that highlighted the political strains testing Washington and the country.
Calling the video a clear threat to a lawmaker’s life, Democrats argued Gosar’s conduct would not be tolerated in any other workplace — and shouldn’t be in Congress.
