House, Senate Democrats release $16B transportation package

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — House and Senate Democrats in Washington state on Tuesday unveiled a $16 billion, 16-year transportation revenue package that spends on a variety of projects ranging from building new hybrid electric ferries and funding more walking and biking corridors to highway maintenance and replacing fish passage culverts.
Unlike previous packages that have included gas tax increases, this plan gets a bulk of its funding — $5.4 billion — from a carbon pricing program signed into law last year that requires the state's largest emitters, like refineries, to purchase credits for allowed emissions if they exceed a cap set by regulators.