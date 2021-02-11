Hotel shooting: Armed woman wounded by police facing charges

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — Law enforcement officials investigating a police shooting that wounded an armed woman at a Rib Mountain hotel last month say the suspect has been arrested.

The Wausau Police Department said in a release Thursday the Jan. 14 incident started after a 35-year-old woman, from Emmet, showed a firearm when she was asked by hotel management to leave for overstaying her welcome. After six hours of negotiation, three officers from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Officers encountered the suspect carrying a semi-automatic handgun in a hallway, Wausau police said.