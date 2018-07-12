Hotel, housing planned as Strong's Museum of Play expands

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The Strong National Museum of Play is set to break ground on a major expansion that will add a ropes course, parking garage and space for new attractions.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for Thursday on what will be the centerpiece of the planned "Neighborhood of Play" in Rochester. The project is envisioned as a walkable place to live, work and play, with retail space, a hotel and housing.

The 100,000-square-foot museum expansion getting underway Thursday will be the new home of the World Video Game Hall of Fame, as well as new exhibits and flexible classrooms. The museum says more storage will increase its ability to preserve the history of play.

A $60 million capital campaign is underway to fund the project, which should be completed in 2020.